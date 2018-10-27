Halloween Candy Tips: Where to Buy The Best Treats For The Best Price

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about the most important aspect of the holiday; candy! Everyone wants to be the most popular house on the block for trick or treaters. Sure, decorations and costumes have a lot to do with this, but in the end the sugar crazed children running from house to house truly only care about what ends up in the bag.

‘CNBC Make it’ did a survey of three major retailers, Amazon, Walmart and Amazon, in order to find which candy is not only the most popular, but also where you can get the best deals for those sweets. After completing the survey, and speaking with Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot.com, they have compiled a list of helpful tips in order to optimize your Halloween candy purchasing.

What they found was that, of the three major retailers, Target had the most competitive price on the widest variety of candy. They also recommend not only buying in bulk, and to buy mixes. While you may not like everything in the mix, someone out there does, and it gives the customer the best bang for their buck. Also, buying in bulk always makes things cheaper, and having as much candy as possible will be important for a long night of passing out treats.

When decided which candy to buy, you don’t want to get too crazy. The favorites are the favorites for a reason, and that’s why sometimes when purchasing candy you want to play it safe. M&M’s, Hershey’s Snack Size Milk Chocolate Bar, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers and Starbursts are the safest bets. According to CandyStore these are the top 5 most popular treats with the best price.

With this info it will be easy to be the most popular house on the block. At this rate you will be passing out candy all night long!

Via CNBC