Gecko Inundates People With Phone Calls From Animal Hospital
Is the GEICO gecko moonlighting on the side?
For some explained reason (at the time), Dr. Claire Simeone kept getting phone calls from her workplace. See how it (hilariously) played out in her tweets below:
You are not going to BELIEVE this story. It’s one of the best things I’ve experienced this year. Hold on tight for this roller coaster. pic.twitter.com/R0SfmgS0bn— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
So yesterday I started getting calls at our hospital, #KeKaiOla @TMMC. I was getting lunch, so I thought maybe someone had a seal-related question. I picked up. Silence. pic.twitter.com/yX6aziwoHz— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
More calls. NINE calls in 15 minutes. I start to panic a bit, and drive back to the hospital. Seal emergency? I am on it. pic.twitter.com/qtjc2ZK68d— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
I arrive. All is calm. Did anyone call me? No one did. I get another call. It’s coming from INSIDE the hospital. So I call @HawaiianTel to check it out. Phone on the fritz? Meanwhile, several other people call the hospital, asking WHY WE ARE CALLING THEM INCESSANTLY? pic.twitter.com/r59Hoxgk1z— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
Very nice @HawaiianTel man says it might be an issue with one of our phones, or some of the software. He confirms that, yes, a bazillion calls are coming from one line. But I look at our office line. It’s not that one. He asks me to look around to find the problem line. pic.twitter.com/QcrMjVCG4X— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
I walk around the hospital. Not the fish kitchen. Not the office. Not the viewing room. I get another call from @TMMC on my cell. I enter the laboratory. That’s the line! I approach the phone... pic.twitter.com/CBym9fY01H— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
THERE IS A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!! This gecko has called me 15 times, and everyone in our recent call list. *Actual photo of telemarketer* @TMMC @GEICO @HawaiianTel pic.twitter.com/USyKeOiDbE— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
Gecko: Hello, there.— Hawaiian Telcom (@HawaiianTel) October 5, 2018
Is this thing working? --
We’re so glad we could help you discover a new friend and talent in the office! If you ever need anything, feel free to reach out to us anytime. We’re always here and happy to help! pic.twitter.com/22tVGlX4EJ
You all really helped me crack the case! I never would have figured it out on my own. -- Mahalo to your representative, who was a delight. --— Dr. Claire Simeone (@Claire_Simeone) October 5, 2018
Source: Twitter