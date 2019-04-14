Tiger_Woods

Tiger Woods Wins 2019 Masters Tournament

It Was Tiger’s First Major Win Since 2008, And 15th Overall

April 14, 2019
After years of uncertainty, Tiger Woods is back on top. The golfer won his fifth Masters title on Sunday, giving him his first win in a major tournament since 2008.

It was a little over two years ago that Tiger Woods spoke to the media, and wasn’t sure if he even had a future in golf. Now after the back surgeries, and all the failures, Tiger has finally won his 15th major championship. He is now only three major wins behind Jack Nicklaus for most all time.

Tiger Woods entered the Masters final day two shots behind the leader. He finished the day shooting 13 under par, to claim his fifth Masters title, and first major win since the US Open in 2008. The sports world quickly reacted to Tiger’s win, with other athletes, media members and fans all congratulating the golfer.

Woods finished off the 2019 Masters tournament with his signature fist pump before celebrating with family. After finally getting over the hump, and claiming yet another major victory, it appears Tiger Woods is truly back. As many have pointed out on social media, he is once again the GOAT.

Via NBC News

