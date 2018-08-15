Paul McCartney Shares Playful “Fuh You” Lyric Video

After teasing the track listing for his September 7 release Egypt Station, Paul McCartney has unveiled the catchy tune “Fuh You.”

A subtle, electronic string melody carries this playful and cleverly censored song. The poppy track is incredibly infectious, continuing to stake McCartney’s claim as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

This is the third single off of his upcoming album and follows the upbeat "Come On To Me" and the emotional "I Don't Know."

Watch the colorfully painted lyric video here: