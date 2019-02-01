Kelly Clarkson Performs Cover of Khalid and Normani’s “Love Lies”

Kelly Clarkson is currently on the road supporting her 2017 album Meaning of Life, taking her powerful vocals to venues across the country.

Along with busting out the anticipated hits like “Love So Soft” and the timeless “Since U Been Gone,” the queen has also been slipping in some unexpected tracks. At a recent Salt Lake City, Utah date of her The Meaning of Life Tour, Kelly delivered a cover of Khalid and Normani’s “Love Lies.”

The sultry hit is given even more raspy character with the help of Kelly’s always stunning vocals. Listen to the cover in the video above.

