Coldplay Releases Live Album, Concert Film, and Documentary

Despite not releasing new Coldplay music since 2015’s A Head Full Of Dreams, the English band has continued to make their way back into the headlines with a bunch of fantastic releases. From completing one of the highest grossing tours ever to recently debuting a charitable side project, there’s always Coldplay news to look forward to.

Friday (December 7), brings even more great Coldplay news than we were emotionally prepared for with their release of live album Live in Buenos Aires, concert film Live in Sao Paulo, and highly-anticipated documentary A Head Full of Dreams.

The band’s energetic shows have come through stadiums across the world with tours and one-offs supporting A Head Full Of Dreams spread throughout the past three years. Colorful lights, passionate crowds, and the angelic Chris Martin are now coming to your homes with both the live concert film and the Amazon Prime Video exclusive documentary.

Click here to purchase colorful variants of the album and DVD and get the full Live In Buenos Aires tracklist below:

1. "A Head Full Of Dreams"

2. "Yellow"

3. "Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall"

4. "The Scientist"

5. "God Put A Smile Upon Your Face"

6. "Paradise"

7. "Always In My Head"

8. "Magic"

9. "Everglow"

10. "Clocks"

11. "Midnight"

12. "Charlie Brown"

13. "Hymn For The Weekend"

14. "Fix You"

15. "Viva La Vida"

16. "Adventure Of A Lifetime"

17. "De Mύsica Ligera"

18. "Colour Spectrum"

19. "In My Place"

20. "Amor Argentina"

21. "Something Just Like This"

22. "A Sky Full Of Stars"

23. "Up&Up"

24. "End Credits"