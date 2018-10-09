Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: MAX Silently Builds the Best Band Ever

MAX is adding everything but the kitchen sink to his dream group and we're so here for it.

Related: Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: MAX Has His Mind Read by Poppy

When we asked him to create a supergroup out of AMAs nominees, the singer added basically everyone to it, spanning all the way from Hip Hop to Kpop. It’s not even a supergroup at this point, it’s a megagroup. Although he’s on vocal rest, there’s no talking needed to explain his flawless choices!

Imagine a rendition of “Lights Down Low” with Shawn Mendes, Dua Lipa and BTS... We wouldn’t be able to handle it.

See who else he adds to his unbeatable team below!

The group is titled in typical MAX language and we’re expecting to see “Fancy Slaying Magic” playing in stadiums across the world soon.

Watch Poppy read MAX’s mind here and stay tuned for even more coverage of the 2018 American Music Awards!