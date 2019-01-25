Backstreet Boys, Luke Bryan, Mike Shinoda, & More Go Head-to-Head with Super Bowl Predictions

“It’s not that I disrespect football…” Mike Shinoda eloquently starts off before concluding that he just doesn’t care. “Wait… is it the Los Angeles Rams?” asks Luke Bryan. Guys, come on!

With the Super Bowl right around the corner, everyone is faced with the realization of just how poorly their fantasy football picks did. The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots are set to go head-to-head on February 3, and even those who take a Mike Shinoda stance on football are planning on tuning in.

Way before anyone knew what teams would make it to the championship game, we had artists give their predictions on who would be the last ones standing. While some (*cough cough,* Runaway June) weren’t sure if the season had even started yet, others were spot on.

Our boys in PRETTYMUCH are rooting for “whatever team Odell is on,” while the Backstreet Boys swap their answers based on what state they’re giving the interview in. No loyalty!

Our final artist matchup has Runaway June, Tyler Rich, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan betting on the Rams, and Meghan Trainor, Rachel Platten, Riley Green, and Echosmith siding with the Pats. Who will come out on top?!