All the Movies and TV Shows Coming to Hulu in June 2019
Plan your summer watch schedule
Hulu is readying for a packed month that’s crowned by the return of The Handmaid’s Tale. With the June 5th premiere of season three just around the corner, the Hulu Original is starting to match real life more and more closely…
Related: All the Movies and TV Shows Leaving Hulu in June 2019
Despite the increasing realism of the dystopian show, the eerie drama is one that’s quickly become one of the most popular titles on the streaming service. Fellow creepy titles such as American Psycho, all eight Friday the 13th films, and The Surrogate are also making their way to Hulu in June.
Get the full list of everything coming to the streaming platform below.
June 1
- Ask Dr. Ruth (Hulu Original Documentary)
- 100 Things to do Before High School
- The 13th Warrior
- A Brilliant Young Mind
- Along Came a Spider
- American Loser
- American Psycho
- And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird!
- The Ant Bully
- Antitrust
- Battle Ground
- Behind Enemy Lines
- Best Player
- The Big Wedding
- The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
- Blaze You Out
- Body of Evidence
- Brown Sugar
- The Burbs
- Center Stage
- Cougars, Inc.
- The Crazies
- Dante’s Peak
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Doors
- Dragonheart
- Dragonheart: A New Beginning
- Dysfunktional Family
- Emperor
- Eulogy
- Existenz
- F/X
- F/X 2
- Flawless
- Fluke
- Free Money
- Friday the 13th
- Friday the 13th – Part II
- Friday the 13th – Part III
- Friday the 13th – Part IV: The Final Chapter
- Friday the 13th – Part V: A New Beginning
- Friday the 13th – Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th – Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th – Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Fun Size
- The Ghost Writer
- The Gift
- Godsend
- Hamlet
- Hart’s War
- Hitman
- Independence Day
- Italian for Beginners
- Jennifer 8
- Jinxed
- Kindergarten Cop
- Kinky Boots
- Legends of the Hidden Temple
- Less Than Zero
- Liar, Liar Vampire
- The Letter
- The Lonely Man
- Lost and Delirious
- The Mighty
- Mission: Impossible
- Next Day Air
- Night of the Living Dead 3D
- Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection
- NYC Underground
- One Crazy Cruise
- Patriot Games
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles
- The People vs. George Lucas
- Point Break
- Poseidon
- Private Parts
- The Puffy Chair
- Reindeer Games
- Reservoir Dogs
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
- Ride
- The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again
- Rounders
- Rufus
- Rufus 2
- Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Snow White
- Rugrats Tales from the Crib: Three Jacks and a Beanstock
- The Secret of NIMH
- Semi-Pro
- Still Waiting
- Straw Dogs
- The Surrogate
- To Live and Die in L.A.
- Waiting…
- Wonderland
June 3
- The Weekly (Hulu Original Series)
- Vox Lux
June 4
- District 9
- Jackass 3
June 5
- The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 3 Premiere, Hulu Original Series)
June 6
- Shakespeare in Love
- Big Little Lies (Season 2 Premiere, with HBO Premium Add-On)
June 7
- Into The Dark: They Come Knocking (Episode 9 Premiere, Hulu Original Series)
June 10
- Celebrity Family Feud (Season 5)
- The $100,000 Pyramid (Season 4)
- To Tell the Truth (Season 4)
- Vice
June 11
- So You Think You Can Dance (Season 16)
- I Still See You
June 13
- Card Sharks (Series Premiere)
- First Responders Live (Series Premiere)
- Match Game (Season 5 Premiere)
- Press Your Luck (Series Premiere)
June 14
- No Strings Attached
- Los Espookys (Series Premiere, with HBO Premium Add-On)
June 15
- 12 Monkeys (Complete Season 4)
- A Walk on the Moon
- Highlander IV: Endgame
- Marvin’s Room
- Next Stop Wonderland
- Tadpole
June 16
- The Riveras (Complete Season 3)
- The Good Shepherd
- Euphoria (Series Premiere, with HBO Premium Add-On)
- City on a Hill (Series Premiere, with Showtime Premium Add-On)
June 17
- Das Boot (Complete Season 1)
June 18
- Grand Hotel (Series Premiere)
- Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Complete Season 4)
June 19
- Good Trouble (Season 2 Premiere)
June 21
- Family Food Fight (Series Premiere)
- Holey Moley (Series Premiere)
- Reef Break (Series Premiere)
- The Bravest Knight (Series Premiere, Hulu Original Animated Series)
- The Wall (Series Premiere)
- Spin the Wheel (Series Premiere)
- Out of the Blue
June 24
- Hurley
- Juliet, Naked
June 28
- Diane
June 29
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
June 30
- True Grit
- The Loudest Voice (Series Premiere, with Showtime Premium Add-On)
- The Rook (Series Premiere, with Starz Premium Add-On)