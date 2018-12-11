[VIDEO] Shows A Thief Climbing Inside Of A Claw Machine Game For Stuffed Animal

We can all agree that the real thief in life is claw machine at the arcade.

A security camera caught a man in Taiwan breaking into a claw machine game at a local arcade. He didn’t bust it open and break the glass window. No, this guy somehow managed to shimmy his way into the machine through the tiny prize door at the bottom.

Yes, he crawled his way to the prize inside.

Though he does steal two stuffed toys, it's still pretty impressive that he didn’t get himself stuck on his way out. If anything this was his way of getting payback for the machine taking his money.

Check out the video below.

Video of Flexible thief climbs into claw machine crane game for stuffed prize | New York Post

Via: New York Post