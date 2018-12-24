Procrastinators Rejoice! These Stores And Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Eve

The holiday season is the worst time for procrastination, yet year after year it gets the best of us. Christmas Eve is the super bowl for last minute shoppers. For those who need one last present, or are missing an ingredient for their dinner, options are very limited with most stores closing for the holiday. Lucky for the procrastinator in all of us, there are a few places that remain open for the night.

While options will be limited Tuesday night, there are a few stores that truly understand the struggle. While retail giants like Walmart closes all its locations, drug stores often stay open for Christmas Eve. Stores such as CVS and Walgreens will remain open all night for the holiday.

We’re open on Christmas Eve! Select stores are open ‘til midnight or 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/hX0odd4YdH — Walgreens (@Walgreens) December 24, 2018

Most gas station convenient stores will remain open on the holiday, as 7-Eleven’s across the country will remain open on the holiday. Dinner is a different story, as most restaurants will close for Christmas. However, a few of the more popular chains in America plan on staying open, depending on location. McDonalds, Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts will be open, who all night chains such as IHOP and Denny’s will remain open.

So how many times this Christmas Eve have you had to go back to the grocery store to get that item you forgot? -- pic.twitter.com/vU6INHX3m0 — WFAA (@wfaa) December 24, 2018

While these restaurants may not be your first choice, after a ruined dinner it will have to do, as most grocery stores close for the holiday. Delivery can also be an option, depending on location. Several delivery services, including Postmates, UberEats and DoorDash will be running throughout the holiday. While their options will be limited as well, it can help for extreme last minute options.

Whether you’re eating pozole and tamales in the Southwest, a bucket of fried chicken (big in Japan!) or a classic takeout order of chicken curry or chow mein, there’s no “right” way to enjoy a holiday meal. However you celebrate, cheers to your most delicious holiday yet! pic.twitter.com/mErkrJK2ER — DoorDash (@DoorDash) December 24, 2018

While many stores will be closed for the holiday, there are still last minute options out there. With drug stores, chain restaurants and delivery services remaining open, it makes procrastinators holiday season go much smoother. Of course, when in doubt, always remember Chinese food restaurants always remain open on Christmas, and makes for a great holiday meal.

