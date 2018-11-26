Listen To The These Floppy Disc Drives Play Queens Bohemian Rhapsody Perfectly

Ever wondered what happened to all those floppy disk drives we used to have?

Just about anything can be turned into some kind of instrument nowadays, someone was able to turn a bunch of Furby’s into an organ. Now some else has turned a massive amount of old floppy disk drives into a new kind of musical instrument.

The machine is called the Floppotron, its able to make a symphony of sound using 64 floppy disk drives, 8 hard disk drives and other forms of ancient technology.

The Floppotrons creator goes by Paweł Zadrożniak on YouTube and has covered other songs and themes using the Floppotron in the past. Now he's done a cover of one of music’s greatest masterpiece’s, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

The Floppotron’s version is a little sped up but still manages to perform the whole song just right in about 3 minutes. Watch as the Floppotron lights up and makes sounds that you probably haven’t heard in a while.

Plus why would you pass up the opportunity to listen to Queen? Check out the cool video below.

Video of Bohemian Rhapsody on FLOPPOTRON

Via: Mashable