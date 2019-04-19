sign

Spencer Platt / Staff

These Are The Most Common Street Names In The United States

April 19, 2019
Categories: 
Angela Chase
Blogs
Features

With the help of an analysis from 2015 by "The Washington Post'', a group of researchers were able to compile a list of the most common street names across the country.  

Here's the list they came up with: 

Dogwood, Second, Apache, Oak, Park, Aspen, Holly, Lehua, First, Maple, Magnolia, Main, Cedar, Lee and Third.  

The names that are common in the most states are Dogwood, First, Second, Maple and Park. 

The most common name in at least 15 states including Texas is Park. 

First came in 2nd with 7 states. 

Second in 3rd with 6 states. 

Maple in 4th with 5 states. 

And Dogwood in 5th with 4 states.    

-story via bestlifeonline.com

 

 

Tags: 
America
United States
streets
Signs
Names
list
Common
2019

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes