Sprinkles Cupcakes In Dallas Are Selling A Flaming Hot Cheetos Cupcake

July 27, 2018
Do you like your desserts sweet and spicy? 

Right now at Sprinkles Cupcakes In Dallas, they are selling a Flaming Hot Cheetos cupcake. You read that right, the crunchy snack you love to eat in cupcake form.

What’s in these cupcakes you ask? The batter used is your basic vanilla, with a few Flaming Hot Cheetos in the center, topped with a white cheddar cheese frosting, with crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos dusted on top. 

This delectable cupcake will only be available till Sunday the 29th. Would you give these cupcakes a try? 

Via: D Magazine

