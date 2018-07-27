Sprinkles Cupcakes In Dallas Are Selling A Flaming Hot Cheetos Cupcake

Do you like your desserts sweet and spicy?

Right now at Sprinkles Cupcakes In Dallas, they are selling a Flaming Hot Cheetos cupcake. You read that right, the crunchy snack you love to eat in cupcake form.

What’s in these cupcakes you ask? The batter used is your basic vanilla, with a few Flaming Hot Cheetos in the center, topped with a white cheddar cheese frosting, with crushed Flaming Hot Cheetos dusted on top.

This delectable cupcake will only be available till Sunday the 29th. Would you give these cupcakes a try?

You guysss... don’t ignore your #guiltypleasure! Flaming Hot Cheetos cupcake starts tomorrow! Fluffy vanilla cake filled with #FlamingHotCheetos topped with creamy white cheddar frosting and dusted with crushed -- Cheetos. #bakersgonnabake #treatyoself pic.twitter.com/qZFINpDypQ — Sprinkles Cupcakes (@sprinkles) July 26, 2018

Via: D Magazine