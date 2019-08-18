Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur

Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for TV Land

You Can Now Stay In A Golden Girls Inspired AirBnB In Ardmore, Oklahoma

August 18, 2019
Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Movies & TV
Newsletter Features
Travel
Trending

Did you know actress Rue McClanahan grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma? 

She did, and now there’s a home that has been remodeled to look like Blanche's house from the Golden Girls, and you can stay there. 

Lori Harrison, who owns the property, bought the house back in 1999 but recently decided to update the home to resemble the house from the show. 

“About a year ago, I had what I’d call a ‘Field of Dreams voice’ moment only it sounded more like a Southern woman in my head, telling me I should turn it into a place where friends could hang out! So I did.” 

The Golden Girls guest house is currently listed on AirBnb for $215 a night and sleeps up to six guests comfortably. Each guest can pick from three bedrooms “Blanche’s Boudoir,” “Rose’s Room” or “Sophia’s Suite.”

The home may not be an exact replica of the set, but is meant pay homage to the beloved TV show. 

Via: Country Living

Tags: 
The Golden Girls
Airbnb
Ardmore Oklahoma
Rue McClanahan
House
Blanche

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes