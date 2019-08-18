You Can Now Stay In A Golden Girls Inspired AirBnB In Ardmore, Oklahoma

Did you know actress Rue McClanahan grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma?

She did, and now there’s a home that has been remodeled to look like Blanche's house from the Golden Girls, and you can stay there.

Lori Harrison, who owns the property, bought the house back in 1999 but recently decided to update the home to resemble the house from the show.

“About a year ago, I had what I’d call a ‘Field of Dreams voice’ moment only it sounded more like a Southern woman in my head, telling me I should turn it into a place where friends could hang out! So I did.”

The Golden Girls guest house is currently listed on AirBnb for $215 a night and sleeps up to six guests comfortably. Each guest can pick from three bedrooms “Blanche’s Boudoir,” “Rose’s Room” or “Sophia’s Suite.”

The home may not be an exact replica of the set, but is meant pay homage to the beloved TV show.

Golden Girls Fans, You Need to Airbnb Rue McClanahan's Guesthouse ASAP https://t.co/yJ7qjOp8cr — Country Living (@CountryLiving) August 15, 2019

Via: Country Living