Recently, there's been a lot of talk (and arguments) about Die Hard (the iconic 1988 action movie): is it or isn't it a Christmas movie?

20th Century FOX has just added a point to the "IT IS a Christmas movie" side!

Even though it's technically a commercial for the 5-movie Die Hard Collection 4K Blu-ray set, it's still a dang good Christmas movie trailer.

Yippee ki-yay and Merry Christmas!

