Theaters Add Epilepsy Warning To 'Incredibles 2'

June 17, 2018
Multiple theaters have added health warnings to their ticket counters after a Twitter thread warning parents about potential health risks in the new animated blockbuster, 'Incredibles 2.'

Veronica Lewis first noticed the potential health risk, criticizing the film's frequent use of strobe lights, which can cause health issues among people with epilepsy, migraines, or chronic illness. Lewis even claims the film features a scene with 90 seconds of continuous flashing light.

The PSA got the attention of Disney, who has since asked theaters to display a warning for movie goers who may be photo sensitive. 

Via Mashable

 

