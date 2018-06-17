Theaters Add Epilepsy Warning To 'Incredibles 2'

Multiple theaters have added health warnings to their ticket counters after a Twitter thread warning parents about potential health risks in the new animated blockbuster, 'Incredibles 2.'

Thank you to everyone for retweeting this, writing articles, and signal boosting my message! My goal of having signs at the ticket counter was reached so that people can be warned about the flashing lights in Incredibles 2. pic.twitter.com/JljozWlojd — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 17, 2018

Veronica Lewis first noticed the potential health risk, criticizing the film's frequent use of strobe lights, which can cause health issues among people with epilepsy, migraines, or chronic illness. Lewis even claims the film features a scene with 90 seconds of continuous flashing light.

HEALTH ALERT I haven’t seen this mentioned in a lot of places, but the new Incredibles 2 movie (#incredibles2) is filled with tons of strobe/flashing lights that can cause issues for people with epilepsy, migraines, and chronic illness. This thread is spoiler free — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

So, the villain’s weapon of choice in the movie is bright white lights that are at a rapidly flashing/strobing frequency, with the intent to disorient people. One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

These scenes are also spread out across the movie and often come without warning. My descriptive audio device warned me about the larger scenes, but other times it was light strobe lights came out of nowhere for no reason. — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

The PSA got the attention of Disney, who has since asked theaters to display a warning for movie goers who may be photo sensitive.

I am not calling for a boycott of Incredibles 2, or to change the movie. It is very well done, and the strobe lights are an important point in the plot. I just wish Disney/Pixar and theaters alike would issue a warning that the movie contains several scenes with strobe lights — Veronica Lewis (@veron4ica) June 15, 2018

Via Mashable