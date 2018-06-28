A Woman Is Suing An Asian Buffet After Getting Sick From Eating Fried Rice

Germaine Mobley of Corsicana says that after she and her husband ate lunch at an Asian Buffet, she fell ill and was taken to the hospital the following day.

According to court documents, Mobley was told that she had ingested Bacillus Cereus, a type of bacteria that is typically found on foods that have sat out for long periods of time at room temperature, it is especially common in fried rice.

The FDA calls this illness Fried Rice Syndrome, symptoms include cramps and vomiting and lasts about 24 hours. In Mobley’s case, she was in the ICU for 8 days and spent three months in rehab afterward.

Now she is seeking $1 million in damages from the Asian King Buffet in Waxahachie. Mobley’s lawyer Kathryn Knotts, says the buffet wasn't maintaining their food properly. “Fried Rice Syndrome sounds like a joke, but it’s very serious. They didn't maintain the food at the proper temperature or kept it out for a long period of time.”

Mobley tells WFAA that she’ll never eat rice from a buffet again and is warning others to not eat rice from buffets.

“You just never dream that you would go out to eat and get that ill. Now, I would not eat rice off a buffet…anywhere. You’re taking the chance at getting very ill when you’re eating at a rice buffet, you could be the next person.”