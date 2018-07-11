Woman Reels In A 6 Foot Shark Off A Texas Beach

What a Catch!

Last weekend one lucky lady reeled in a catch of a lifetime. Lauren Biggers was fishing 60 miles south of Houston, right off the shore at Surfside Beach when she caught the eye of everyone on the beach after she reeled in a 6-foot Blacktip shark.

Once Laurens line began to tug, it took her 30 minutes to bring the shark. She posted on Facebook that her husband had taken off in a boat to go fishing for the day. Looks like he should have stayed ashore with her.

Check Out some of the pics below.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram