A Texas Woman Finalized Her Divorce By Blowing Up Her Wedding Dress

Going through a divorce is never easy; sometimes you can make it fun though.

Kimberly Santleben-Stiteler had just finalized her divorce last Friday and had planned for a celebration on Saturday. Kimberly and her family invited over 40 guests to her divorce party.

Kimberly had wanted to remove all things from her marriage of 14 years, old photos, her ring, and dress. Kimberly’s friends had told her that she should donate the dress but Kimberly’s family came up with a more unique idea.

Instead of burning the dress as some people do, her father and brother-in-law suggested that she blow it up with explosives. Kim was all for it. On Saturday everyone gathered around as Kim shot her wedding dress that was filled with 20 pounds of explosive material.

Soon after Kim received calls, texts and Facebook comments asking if she had caused that big bang heard throughout Medina County. Some of Kim's neighbors told her that they could even feel the vibrations.

A video of the explosion was posted on Facebook and has been viewed more the 29,000 times. Check it out below.

Via: KSAT