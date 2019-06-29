Wal-Mart

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Texas Woman Is Banned From Wal-Mart After Eating Half A Cake In Store And Refuses To Pay Full Price

June 29, 2019
Categories: 
Humor
Latest Headlines
Newsletter Features
Trending

The Wal-Marts in Wichita Falls, Texas have been gaining lots of attention this year.

On June 25th at around 8 PM police in Wichita Falls, Texas received a call about a theft in progress at a local Wal-Mart. 

Wichita Falls Police Department spokesman Officer Jeff Hughes says a woman entered the store and ate half of a cake from the bakery. When she arrived at the register she claimed that half of the cake was missing and refused to pay, she then demanded to only pay half the price.

In the end, she paid full price for the cake and was then banned by police from stepping inside the Wal-Mart for the theft she committed. No arrests were made. 

This lady might have gotten away with it if she had to pay for the cake by the pound.

Earlier this year police in Wichita Falls had to ban a different woman from a Wal-Mart after she was caught riding around in an electric shopping cart in the parking lot and drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Via: USA Today

Tags: 
Wal-Mart
Cake
Half Price
full price
Theft
woman
Texas
Wichita Falls
Police

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes