Texas Walmart Places “Armed” Guard To Protect All The Blue Bell Ice Cream

July 5, 2019
Though the ice cream licker has been identified, another Texas store is making sure their Blue Bell remains safe in these hectic times. 

A Walmart in Corpus Christi is taking no chances with its ice cream, and has placed one of its employees armed to take down any potential lickers.

Not all heroes wear capes. 

