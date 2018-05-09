Texas Rapper Know for 'Wanna Be A Baller' Passes Away at 52

Houston rapper Big T was nicknamed “Million Dollar Hook Man” for frequently collaborating with other artists and coming up with catchy hooks to hit songs.

Big T, who's real name is Terence Prejean, passed away on Monday while in the hospital at age 52. The cause of death has yet to be determined. Rapper Tiger T, a friend of Prejean's says that he may have suffered from a heart attack. According to Prejean's sister, Ann Prejean, Teraence leaves behind his wife and sons.

Big T was featured on the 1999 hit 'Wanna be A Baller' with Lil' Troy, in 2001 Big T released his own album 'Million Dollar Hooks'.

Via: CBS DFW