First Triple Play In 106 Years Made By Your Texas Rangers

Your Texas Rangers just made history.

Things were a little different 106 years ago, the Dodgers were in Brooklyn, most groceries only cost a couple of cents and it was the last time anyone witnessed a triple play in Major League Baseball.

The Texas Rangers were in the top of the 4th inning against the Angels when they made a strange triple play. Angels David Fletcher hit a liner to Ranger's third baseman Jurickson Profar, who made a short-hop for the catch and stepped on third to tag out runner Taylor Ward. Profar threw the ball to Rougned Odor at second base to force another out.

The last team to pull off a triple play was the Brooklyn Dodgers when they played the Cincinnati Reds on June 13, 1912.

Check out the epic play from the game in the clip below.

