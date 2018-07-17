Power Grid Demand To Break All-Time Peak Record

Texas homes and businesses set a power consumption record for July on Monday, and the demand is expected to rise into the red, along with the temperatures.



As people crank up the air conditioners, the operator of most of the state's power grid expects demand to break the all-time peak record over the next week. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) says so far, the system can handle the strain.



ERCOT says it may bring a mothballed plant back online to deal with expected spikes in demand.



ERCOT manages the flow of electric power to 24 million Texas customers, about 90% of the state's electric load.

