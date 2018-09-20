Great Grandma Kills Giant Gator For Eating Her Mini Horse

This Nana doesn’t mess around.

Mayor Judy Cochran of Livingston, Texas recently became a great grandmother on Friday. Two days later, she received a call about an alligator that was trapped on her property.

This wasn’t the first time she had crossed paths with this alligator. A couple of years ago Cochran’s beloved mini horse was believed to been eaten by an alligator. The alligator that was caught came in at 12 feet and weighed 580 pounds, and was large enough to be the same one that ate Cochran’s mini horse.

Cochran told NBC News “The horse just came up missing and it was in the same pasture where the gator had been. To say for sure it's the same gator, I can’t say for sure but I highly suspect."

Cochran took out the alligator with one shot, she told the Houston Chronicle what she had in mind for the alligator. “We'll eat the meat, have the head mounted and have the ridgeback part of the tail in my office. We'll have the hide tanned to make some boots out of it, you can only make boots from the belly."

This mayor knows how to take care of business.