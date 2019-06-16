Beer_Cheers

[Video] Governor Abbott Signs “Beer-To-Go” Bill, Allowing Breweries To Sell For Outside Consumption

Many Lawmakers Say This Is The Most Significant Modernization Of Alcohol Beverage Code Since 1935

June 16, 2019
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is on a mission. After signing a number of bills into law in recent weeks, his signing streak continued this weekend when he signed the “beer-to-go” bill. House Bill 1545 allows breweries to sell beer to-go in Texas.

Unlike breweries, wineries have been able to sell products to customers for years. However, until House Bill 1545 was signed, breweries were not permitted to allow customers to leave with any of their products. That is why many lawmakers have been calling this bill a significant modernization of the alcohol laws in Texas.

Governor Abbott signed the bill at Austin Beer Works Brewery on Saturday, with many beer drinkers on hand. The bill not only allows breweries to sell beer to-go, but will also remove regulations making it easier for businesses to open up.

The bill was supported by many, not just beer drinkers, as it is the first major change to the alcohol beverage code since 1935. Governor Greg Abbott is on a tear signing bills, and now a second change for beer after signing a bill allowing beer delivery. Now the only question is what new bill will be next?

Via WFAA

