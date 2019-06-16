[Video] Governor Abbott Signs “Beer-To-Go” Bill, Allowing Breweries To Sell For Outside Consumption

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is on a mission. After signing a number of bills into law in recent weeks, his signing streak continued this weekend when he signed the “beer-to-go” bill. House Bill 1545 allows breweries to sell beer to-go in Texas.

I just signed a law allowing “Beer-to-Go” in Texas.



It allows you to take home beer from Craft Breweries in Texas.



Enjoy responsibly.



Thanks #txlege #beer pic.twitter.com/qDRkZgS9m6 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 15, 2019

Unlike breweries, wineries have been able to sell products to customers for years. However, until House Bill 1545 was signed, breweries were not permitted to allow customers to leave with any of their products. That is why many lawmakers have been calling this bill a significant modernization of the alcohol laws in Texas.

Governor Abbott signed the bill at Austin Beer Works Brewery on Saturday, with many beer drinkers on hand. The bill not only allows breweries to sell beer to-go, but will also remove regulations making it easier for businesses to open up.

House Bill 1545 allows TX Breweries to sell products directly to consumers for off-premise use



It increases the number of package store permits an entity may hold from 5 to 250



And eliminates consanguinity provision allowing family members to consolidate package store permits pic.twitter.com/w7ieNdoRPQ — -------- --. ------------------「 KVUE 」 (@_JuanRodriguez_) June 15, 2019

The bill was supported by many, not just beer drinkers, as it is the first major change to the alcohol beverage code since 1935. Governor Greg Abbott is on a tear signing bills, and now a second change for beer after signing a bill allowing beer delivery. Now the only question is what new bill will be next?

Via WFAA