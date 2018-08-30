Survey Shows Every States Favorite Bad Movie, Can You Guess Texas’?

You can either love them or hate them, but there is no middle ground when it comes to bad movies.

A Survey from Century Link shows each states favorite bad movie. Over in California and New York they love watching The Room, in New Mexico, their favorite is Batman & Robin.

Century Link used Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb, and the Razzie Awards to find the most popular, lowest-scoring movies of all time. Based on what was considered the worst movies, they then used Google Trends information to see which ones were the most-searched in each state.

Here in Texas, our favorite bad movie is The Emoji Movie. Its also the favorite in Alaska, Arizona, and Hawaii. Maybe parents are letting their kids watch it non-stop.

What’s your favorite bad movie?