Newborn Delivered In Chick-Fil-A Bathroom Gets Free Nuggets For Life

Does your birth certificate say “Born in a Chick-Fil-A”, because newborn Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin’s sure does?

Father Robert Griffin posted the whole ordeal on Facebook. His wife Falon, went into labor on Tuesday night. The family stopped at a local Chick-Fil-A to meet with friends to drop off their two girls before heading to the hospital.

The cleaning crew let the couple in after the restaurant was already closed so that Falon could use the restroom. Before they knew it Robert could already see the baby’s head. He had called an ambulance but knew they wouldn't get there in time.

He told his wife they were going to do something great. By the time the paramedics arrived their newborn daughter Gracelyn, was already here.

By Friday morning Roberts’s story had been shared 76,000 times and had received over 26,000 comments.

Chick-Fil-A franchise owner Ben Stover says that Gracelyn will get free Chick-fil-A for life, and is already guaranteed a job when she turns 16.

Via: Fort Worth Star-Telegram