This Texas Bar Was Transformed Into Moe’s Tavern For Halloween

Have you ever wanted to visit Moe’s Tavern in real life?

Now you can! A bar in Austin has been transformed into the iconic establishment from the hit TV show The Simpsons.

Last week the owners of the Nickel City Bar in East Austin dressed the windows with fake stained glass, put a fake window to the door, and added a Moe’s sign of above the door.

The Austin bar went viral last week after a Reddit post started trending. It doesn’t just look like Moe’s on the outside; they even have a new drink menu inspired by the show.

You can order Squishees, the frozen drink they serve at the Kwik-E-Mart, Duff Beer of course, and the Flaming Moe, a drink that includes Hendrick’s Gin, lime, Mexican grape soda, Rum, and fire.

Better hurry, the Nickel City Bar will only be Moe’s till Halloween.

Via: Austin 360