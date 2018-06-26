sign

Texan Sends $50 To City In Utah For Stop Sign He Stole Years Ago

A Texas citizen mailed $50 anonymously to a city in Utah with a remorseful letter about how he stole a stop sign from them years ago as a teenager.  

Officials from the city of Midvale, Utah tweeted out a copy of the letter. 

 

But considering the city's reaction in the tweet, it seems the 90 year old has been forgiven.

-source via ktvt.com

