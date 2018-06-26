Texan Sends $50 To City In Utah For Stop Sign He Stole Years Ago
June 26, 2018
A Texas citizen mailed $50 anonymously to a city in Utah with a remorseful letter about how he stole a stop sign from them years ago as a teenager.
Officials from the city of Midvale, Utah tweeted out a copy of the letter.
We received the sweetest anonymous letter from a 90-year-old Texas gentleman, and just had to share with y'all. #texas #BlessHisHeart pic.twitter.com/z2A5k78gBz— Midvale City, Utah (@MidvaleCity) June 20, 2018
But considering the city's reaction in the tweet, it seems the 90 year old has been forgiven.
-source via ktvt.com