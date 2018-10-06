This Texans Rap About The A1 Thick & Hearty Burger Is Perfect

It’s been a while since Whataburger served their classic A1 Thick & Hearty Burger. But in case you didn’t know, its back.

One food blogger down in San Antonio tried the burger for the first time. YouTuber Full Nelson liked the burger so much that he wrote a song about.

"Five years with no A1

Thick and Hearty had me feeling salty

But they brought it back

Now we balling"

His review of the A1 Thick & Hearty Burger was pretty descriptive too. "Simple, but very delicious. The saltiness from the cheese and the savoriness of the A1 sauce." Pretty sure he knows what he’s talking about. He posted his rap on Instagram, check it out below.

Go grab yourself an A1 Thick & Hearty Burger before its gone again.

Via: San Antonio Current