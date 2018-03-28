Teen Wins $1,000 A Week For Life After Buying First Lottery Ticket On 18th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Charlie Lagarde!

The teen was celebrating her 18th birthday when she decided to pop in her local convenience store for her first bottle of champagne and her first lottery ticket. Little did she know that either would come in so handy. The scratch off ticket revealed a winner. Charlie had the choice between a lump sum payment of $780,000, or $1,000 a week for the rest of her life. After consulting with a financial advisor, Charlie decided on the latter.

Charlie also happens to live in Quebec, which is REALLY great news for her. Canada has no taxes on lottery winnings, so she gets to keep every cent! Patrice Lavoie, a spokesman for the lottery corporation, told the Canadian Press, ​"It's without taxes so it's equivalent to a salary of more than $100,000 a year, so it's a great start in life for that young lady. That was her first lottery ticket ever and she fell upon a winning ticket."

As for her newfound fortune, Charlie plans on using it towards her education. She told Loto Quebec, "I want to study photography. One of my dreams would be to work for National Geographic."

Via BBC