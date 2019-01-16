Teaser Released For The Real 'Ghostbusters' Sequel We've All Been Waiting For

Not too long ago, it was announced that Jason Reitman would be directing and co-writing a new sequel to "Ghostbusters" that directly follows the originals from the 1980's.

This week the first teaser for that film was dropped and totally has us hyped to see the OG members back in action!

First teaser released for the upcoming 2020 'Ghostbusters' sequel, a direct follow up to the original 1980's movie. pic.twitter.com/DkCvC1wFBZ — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) January 16, 2019

-story via barstoolsports.com