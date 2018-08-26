Taylor Swift Sang ‘Tim McGraw’ With Faith Hill & Tim McGraw

First Selena Gomez, then Bryan Adams. Taylor Swifts Reputation tour has had a lot of surprise appearances from various artists.

Her show in Nashville was no different. She brought out not one, but big two country music stars. Swift first welcomed Faith Hill to the stage, as the two began to sing one of Swifts first big hits “Tim McGraw”. Right in the middle of the song Tim McGraw himself came out and started singing along with the two of them.

Who do you think she might bring out during her show at AT&T Stadium? Check out the video below.

Video of Taylor Swift / Tim McGraw / Faith Hill

Via: Rolling Stone