Soda Pop Slushy

Taco Cabana Debuts New Frozen Jack & Dr. Pepper Beverage

June 30, 2019

Whataburger’s Dr. Pepper shake was definitely made for kids because Taco Cabana’s frozen Jack and Dr. Pepper was made just for adults. 

It’s about time someone figured out the perfect summertime drink. 

This drink is just like a Jack Daniels and Coke only with a Texas twist. Starting on July 1st you can stop by any local Taco Cabana and order their new adult beverage the Frozen Jack & Dr. Pepper. 

Kick off your 4th of July weekend with one of these bad boys. Is there anything we can't add Dr. Pepper to? 

Via: WFAA

