Taco Bell Was Officially Named Best Mexican Restaurant In The Country

Well, it turns out that people REALLY like Taco Bell.

In the newest Harris Poll, which is a nationwide customer survey of brands, it was revealed that for the year of 2018, Taco Bell is the best Mexican restaurant in the nation.

In the Harris Poll, people are surveyed on everything from printers to pizza. More than 77,000 customers in the U.S. were polled on over 3,000 brands to determine which companies are consumer favorites.

"The after-hours crowd is still probably Taco Bell's biggest customer base, but the company has grown its popularity through creative ads like the Nacho Fries conspiracy theory movie trailers starring Josh Duhamel and a strong social media presence. The company has 7,000 locations and does about $2 billion in revenue."

You can check out the complete Harris Poll list here.

-story via fox4news.com