Sylvester Stallone Posts Video Explaining That He’s Done Playing Rocky

Right now Creed II is tearing up the box-office. The sequel opened with the highest Thanksgiving weekend opening ever for a live action movie. It also marks the 8th time that Sylvester Stallone has portrayed the iconic Rocky Balboa.

In a recent Instagram video, Stallone posted that he is officially done playing Rocky Balboa. Stallone has played Rocky for more than 40 years; Creed II now marks his last appearance as the iconic character.

In the video Sly says that it's been the “Ultimate privilege” to play such a meaningful character and that all things must pass in the end.

Towards the end of the video Sly gestures off camera to his Creed co-star Michael B. Jordan, saying that he must now “carry the mantle”.

Don’t worry Sylvester Stallone will continue to act in movies. He is currently working on the next installment of the Rambo franchise.

Check out the Instagram video below.

Via: Yahoo Entertainment