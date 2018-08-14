Over 400 Electric Guitars Play Together To Set A World Record

How many people playing the electric guitars can you fit on to one stage?

Not enough. Last weekend in Sydney Australia, 457 men and children with electric guitars set a world record by playing the same song at the same time. Anyone who wanted to participate had to pay a $45 entry fee and received a micro amp, with all proceeds going to the Australian Children's Music Foundation.

What song did they all play? AC/DC’s 1979 “Highway To Hell” The record to beat for the largest electric guitar ensemble was 368 and was set in India back in 2013.

Check out the video below to see this giant ensemble of people playing AC/DC together.

Video of Sydney Guitar Festival Highway to Hell World Record

Via: The Herald