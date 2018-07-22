See Where DFW Ranks Among The Most Stressed Out Cities In Texas

We’re all a little stressed out but were nowhere near as stressed out compared to Houston.

A new study shows which cities are the most stressed out in America. Only 182 major cities made the list. The key stressors of this study were based on work, financial, family, and health and safety.

Here in DFW, Dallas ranks as No. 36, followed by Arlington at No. 69. Over in Fort Worth, they’re a little less stressed out coming in at No. 83. Out of the whole state of Texas, Plano seems to be the least stressed out city coming in at No. 171.

Among other cities in Texas, Houston ranks highest at No. 21. San Antonio ranks as No. 88, while Austin comes in towards the bottom at No. 142.

Via: Houston Cultural Map