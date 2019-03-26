Study Shows That Break-Ups Hurt Men More Emotionaly Than Women

A study by Binghamton Anthropologist Craig Morris suggests the effects of a break-up are worse for men than woman.

His research showed that woman experience more pain and have more short-term health problems following a break-up than the average man. But women are more likely to “work their way through this pain and use it to determine exactly what they want from a relationship and come through the experience with more self-understanding.”

While women come out stronger, men on the other hand, may experience nothing or may turn to violence, alcohol and drug abuse after a break-up. Most men don’t come to a realization like women do, and tend to spend more than a year under the effect of post-relationship grief.

Dr. Morris thinks that the transfer from one mate to another shouldn’t be as big an emotional upheaval as it is for men. His study encompassed thousands of participants from over 90 countries. You can read the full study Here.

Via: Disclose.TV