Students Sneak In A Poster Of Themselves At McDonald’s And No One’s Noticed

Two friends who love eating McDonald’s were looking at all the posters on the wall and noticed the blank space by the door, and that’s when they came up with ultimate prank.

Jevh Maravilla the 21-year-old student, who came up with the idea, posted a picture of him and his friend with the fake poster on Twitter with the caption "I noticed there was a blank wall at McDonald's so I decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It's now been 51 days since I hung it up."

i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now been 51 days since i hung it up. pic.twitter.com/5OTf5aR4vm — JΞVH M (@Jevholution) September 3, 2018

Maravilla posted a video on YouTube of the whole process. In the video, he explains his real motivation for pulling off this epic prank. He even bought a McDonald's shirt and made a fake badge to pass as a regional interior coordinator.

The poster looks pretty real at a glance. Check out the video below.

Video of We Became McDonalds Poster Models

Via: Mashable