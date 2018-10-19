High School Students Were Served Kangaroo Meat In Their Chili

Some of us have always wanted to know what was in the mystery meat served in school cafeterias.

Well, now we know what this school was serving. One cook has been fired for mixing marsupial meat in with the beef chili that was served to students at a middle school and high school in western Nebraska.

Head cook Kevin Frei claims he served the meat because of its nutritional value and lean cut. The meat Frei obtained meets the USDA standard and was from the school's food distributor Sysco. According to a letter sent to parents from superintendent Mike Williams, he does not believe the meat is dangerous but is "without a doubt not a normal staple of our diet."

Via: New York Post