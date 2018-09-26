Someone Defaced A Street Sign In Texas To Say Burt Reynolds Dr.

Burt Reynolds was a Hollywood legend, and it was a sad day hearing that he had passed away earlier this month.

Someone down in Austin, Texas wanted to help everyone remember the late great actor in what was probably not the best way. Tuesday afternoon it was discovered that someone had defaced the B.R. Reynolds Dr. street sign in downtown. They had added a small U and T, having the sign read Burt Reynolds Dr. instead.

Though a decent prank it was, it is still considered vandalism. Transportation officials have said that their street and signs crew are preparing to replace the sign.

Downtown Austin street sign defaced with name of late actor Burt Reynolds https://t.co/6JDrvva06i pic.twitter.com/UGIyiFwuYQ — Austin Statesman (@statesman) September 25, 2018

Via: Austin American Statesman