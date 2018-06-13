Travolta

Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

Street Shut Down By NYPD After John Travolta Starts Dancing In Front Of Pizza Place

June 13, 2018
In celebration of the upcoming John Gotti film, John Travolta partied outside of Lenny's Pizza.  

If you're familiar with the iconic film "Saturday Night Fever", you'll remember the pizza place from the famous opening scene.   

“I feel like Brooklyn has been in my DNA since ‘Welcome Back Kotter,’ he said, referring to his role as New Utrecht HS guy Vinnie Barbarino on the ’70s TV sitcom. I love you all so very much. Thanks for giving me a foundation for my career.”

Hundreds of people showed up for the event, and apparently it got so crazy that NYPD had to shut the entire street down!  

-source via barstoolsports.com

 

 

