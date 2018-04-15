Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo is in a Band and Played on Friday

Wonder what the kids from Stranger Things do in their spare time?

Well Gaten Matarazzo, AKA Dustin, is in a band called Work in Progress, and they played at the legendary Troubadour tavern in west Hollywood on Friday. The group typically plays covers by artists such as Noel Gallagher and The Fratellis. This time around they put out a few original song.

According to TMZ, Matarazzo's older sister is part of the band and is Gatens back up vocals. Following the show Matarazzo posted on Instagram 'Thank you @thetroubadour for an amazing night,' the band wrote. 'We can’t thank you enough LA! We hope you had as much fun as we did!'