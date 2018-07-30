Season 3 of Stranger Things Won’t Drop Till Summer 2019

Season 3 of Stranger Things sounds like it’s going to be great.

Only thing is we’re all going to have to wait a year to see it. Netflix programming executive Cindy Holland told the Television Critics Association that the upcoming season will be worth the long wait and that it will debut in the summer of 2019.

“It’s a handcrafted show. The Duffer brothers and Shawn Levy, they understand the stakes are high. They want to deliver something bigger and better than last year. I think it’s going to be a fantastic season. It will be worth the wait.”

Holland also mentioned that this the third season would feature more special effects than previous seasons, getting these effects just right does take time.

Maybe this release date means eleven and the gang will be on summer vacation.

Via: Mashable