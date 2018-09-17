Stranger Things Star David Harbour Officiates A Fans Wedding As Hopper

While Stranger Things Season 3 won’t be available to stream until next year, it seems as though shooting may have wrapped.

Over the weekend David Harbour who plays Hopper on the hit series, officiated a wedding while in costume. He tweeted out a picture from the wedding too.

Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018

Harbour made good on his promise from January that he would officiate a fan's wedding as long as the date didn't conflict with the Stranger Things shooting schedule.

125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018

This isn’t the first time David Harbours followed through a promise that he made on Twitter. Earlier this year he posed with a fan for a high school yearbook photo after she received 25k retweets and let Harbour hold a trombone.

Via: Mashable