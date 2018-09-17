Stranger Things Cast

Photo Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Officiates A Fans Wedding As Hopper

September 17, 2018
While Stranger Things Season 3 won’t be available to stream until next year, it seems as though shooting may have wrapped. 

Over the weekend David Harbour who plays Hopper on the hit series, officiated a wedding while in costume. He tweeted out a picture from the wedding too.

Harbour made good on his promise from January that he would officiate a fan's wedding as long as the date didn't conflict with the Stranger Things shooting schedule.

This isn’t the first time David Harbours followed through a promise that he made on Twitter. Earlier this year he posed with a fan for a high school yearbook photo after she received 25k retweets and let Harbour hold a trombone. 

Via: Mashable

