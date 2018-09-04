The FBI Has Recovered The Stolen Ruby Slippers

Even for a pair of shoes, there’s no place like home.

These aren't just any pair of shoes, but the ruby slippers that Judy Garland wore in the Wizard of Oz in 1939. The shoes are one of ten pairs made for the film.

This pair of ruby slippers has been missing since 2005 after they were stolen from the Judy Garland Museum in Minnesota. The FBI announced Tuesday morning that they have recovered the missing pair.

Back in 2015, an anonymous donor from Arizona offered a $1,000,000 reward for the slippers to be returned. While another pair of ruby slippers were sold at auction for $2 million. The slippers themselves are insured for $1 million.

The FBI will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to go into detail about the shoe's recovery.

Via: NBC DFW