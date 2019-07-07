Stevie Wonder Announces He Needs Kidney Transplant And Will Take A Break From Touring

Stevie Wonder made a shocking revelation Saturday night during his concert in London. The legendary Motown singer announced he will be taking a break from performing in order to receive a kidney transplant this fall. While many fans were surprised by the announcement, Wonder assured them he was okay.

Stevie Wonder says he's getting a kidney transplant and taking a break from performing https://t.co/fSSM2H3xh5 pic.twitter.com/BPPU7fPhQZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 7, 2019

The 69-year-old music legend was performing at Hyde Park in London over the weekend, when he decided to reveal to those in attendance his need for a kidney transplant. During his performance of “Superstition,” Stevie Wonder took a break from singing to make the announcement. He said he did so in order to prevent rumors from spreading.

The moment, this evening at Hyde Park, Stevie Wonder told us why he would be taking a break from performing.... pic.twitter.com/pwfjnczGKx — Aleem Maqbool (@AleemMaqbool) July 6, 2019

According to Wonder, he will be having surgery this September and a donor has already been found. “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” Stevie Wonder told the crowd at Hyde Park on Saturday. He did not provide any others details about his kidney illness, however there have been reports Wonder has been suffering from a serious health issue.

Praying everything goes well for him. Take care of yourself @StevieWonder — TheLadyinhislife (@Ladyinhislife2) July 7, 2019

For all you have given to us through your amazing talents. Focus on YOU, now. I pray, also, for a speedy recovery. Huge fan of yours. Take care of “YOU” — rjames (@trjames161074) July 7, 2019

Absolute joy of a concert at BST last night. I am beyond amazed at how he performed an array of classic songs with such authenticity and passion when clearly suffering. I am in awe of this great man. — LjP (@manofdogz) July 7, 2019

Many fans reached out to the music legend to wish him well, and let them know they are behind his decision. Though he admitted to be dealing with a health issue, Stevie Wonder reportedly was in top form while performing Saturday night. Hopefully, Wonder gets well soon, and gets back to entertaining the world.

Via CBS News