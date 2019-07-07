Stevie_Wonder

Stevie Wonder Announces He Needs Kidney Transplant And Will Take A Break From Touring

The Music Legend Has Three More Shows Before Having Surgery This Fall

July 7, 2019
Stevie Wonder made a shocking revelation Saturday night during his concert in London. The legendary Motown singer announced he will be taking a break from performing in order to receive a kidney transplant this fall. While many fans were surprised by the announcement, Wonder assured them he was okay.

The 69-year-old music legend was performing at Hyde Park in London over the weekend, when he decided to reveal to those in attendance his need for a kidney transplant. During his performance of “Superstition,” Stevie Wonder took a break from singing to make the announcement. He said he did so in order to prevent rumors from spreading.

According to Wonder, he will be having surgery this September and a donor has already been found. “I’m going to be doing three shows then taking a break,” Stevie Wonder told the crowd at Hyde Park on Saturday. He did not provide any others details about his kidney illness, however there have been reports Wonder has been suffering from a serious health issue.

Many fans reached out to the music legend to wish him well, and let them know they are behind his decision. Though he admitted to be dealing with a health issue, Stevie Wonder reportedly was in top form while performing Saturday night. Hopefully, Wonder gets well soon, and gets back to entertaining the world.

Via CBS News

